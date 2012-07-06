STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Aussino up after picking financial advisor

Shares of bed linen maker Aussino Group Ltd rose as much as 12 percent to a one-week high after it said it had appointed Primepartners to be its financial advisor for a proposed reverse takeover by a Myanmar-based group.

By 0232 GMT, Aussino shares were up 7.5 percent to S$0.144 and have surged 289 percent since the start of the year.

Aussino shares have fallen nearly 16 percent since it emerged in late June that the reverse takeover may not go through as the firm planning to inject assets into Aussino, Max Strategic Investments, is linked to a Myanmar businessman on a U.S. blacklist.

Aussino also said in a statement it was working towards executing a definitive legally-binding sale and purchase agreement before August 14.

9:55 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC upgrades Dyna-Mac to buy

OCBC Investment Research upgraded oil and gas services firm Dyna-Mac Holding Ltd to buy from hold and raised its target price to S$0.45 from S$0.34, citing an increase in production capacity and growth in its non-module business.

By 0142 GMT, shares of Dyna-Mac were 1.3 percent higher at S$0.405, but have fallen about 4.7 percent since the start of the year, compared to the FT ST Oil and Gas Index’s 21.9 percent gain.

Dyna-Mac plans to buy 70 percent stake in Paliy Marine Fabricator (Guangzhou) Ltd for S$3.8 million, which could potentially increase Dyna-Mac’s maximum output by 70 percent, said OCBC.

“Dyna-Mac is confident of getting sufficient new orders to fill the newly acquired yard, by leveraging on its good track record and close working relationships with its global clients,” said OCBC.

The brokerage said it expects Dyna-Mac to ramp up operations at its new yard over the next 12 months.

It is also expanding other businesses, taking on other jobs such as turrets and land-based modules, which will help it to diversify its product offerings and lower risk, OCBC said.

