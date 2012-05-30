STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Biosensors up after earnings

Shares of medical device maker Biosensors International Group Ltd rose as much as 2.7 percent after it posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Biosensors said net profit for the quarter rose 49.5 percent to $27.2 million, helped by a surge in sales and revenue from licensing and royalties.

“(The) results exceed management’s guidance. After investors’ initial overreaction to price-reduction fears in China, bargain valuations have emerged,” said CIMB Research, which has an outperform rating on the stock.

However, it cut its target price on Biosensors stock to S$1.82 from S$1.98, citing lower margin assumptions due to weaker average selling prices.

Biosensors shares were up 0.4 percent at S$1.29, outperforming the FT ST Mid Cap index’s 0.4 percent fall. The stock has fallen nearly 10 percent since the start of the year, against the index’s 10 percent gain.

OCBC also lowered its target price for Biosensors to S$1.88 from S$1.92, but kept its buy rating.

1000 (0200 GMT) (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)

8:46 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures down 0.6 pct

Singapore index futures were down 0.6 percent on Wednesday, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index is likely to fall.

Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, hurt by fears that Spain’s banking woes will push up the country’s borrowing costs to unsustainable levels although falls were limited on hopes that Greece would stay in the euro zone and for China stimulus steps.

To read a related story click (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)