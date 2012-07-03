FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises CapitaMalls target price
July 3, 2012 / 1:21 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises CapitaMalls target price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OCBC Investment Research raised its target price of
CapitaMalls Asia Ltd to S$1.79 from S$1.76 and kept
its 'buy' rating, citing stronger valuations for the shopping
mall developer's China assets and listed entities.
    By 0103 GMT, CapitaMalls shares were 0.6 percent higher at
S$1.59, and have surged about 40 percent since the start of the
year, compared to the Straits Times Index's 10 percent
gain.
    CapitaMalls said on Monday it had set up a $1 billion
private equity fund. OCBC said the fund would be an option for
capital recycling going forward, and could be a potential joint
venture partner for future developments, giving CapitaMalls
bigger scope for capital allocation for acquisitions. 
    "CapitaMalls' valuation remains undemanding, and we see
significant upside as its asset pipeline transitions into an
income-generating portfolio over 2012," OCBC said in a report.
    0906 GMT (0106 GMT)
    To read related story, click 
    (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)

