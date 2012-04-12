FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Singapore futures rise 0.06 pct
April 12, 2012

CORRECTED-STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Singapore futures rise 0.06 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline figure to 0.06 instead of 0.6) Singapore index futures were 0.06 percent higher on Thursday, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index could see a weak start.

Asian shares eased while the euro firmed, reflecting investor caution despite easing concerns about sovereign funding for troubled euro-zone economies Spain and Italy that helped U.S. and European equities rebound overnight.

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com

