STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures up 0.3 percent
May 14, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures up 0.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore index futures edged up 0.3 percent, indicating a positive start for the benchmark Straits Times Index after the market fell 3.6 percent last week.

Asian shares eased on Monday as investors saw more reasons to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new government failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity steps and China took further steps to support its fragile growth.

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com

