STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Baker Tech surges on court ruling

Shares in offshore marine company Baker Technology Ltd jumped as much as 20 percent to a one-month high after a Singapore court ruled in its favour in a lawsuit.

Baker Technology shares were 14.6 percent higher at S$0.315, with over 6 million shares traded. This was 14 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions.

Singapore’s high court dismissed a lawsuit filed by rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine Ltd to stop Baker from selling a stake in PPL Shipyard to a consortium of buyers including Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd.

“With the conclusion of the lawsuit, and barring a successful appeal by SembMarine, Baker would finally be able to recognise a deferred gain of S$58.2 million from the sale of PPL Holdings,” said DMG & Partners in a note.

This would lift Baker’s net tangible assets per share by 8 Singapore cents to S$0.32, the broker said.

