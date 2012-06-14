STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC cuts Golden Agri target price

OCBC Investment Research has cut its target price on shares of palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd to S$0.74 from S$0.77 and kept its buy rating, on expectations of lower crude palm oil (CPO) prices.

By 0125 GMT, Golden Agri shares were down 1.5 percent, and have fallen nearly 10 percent so far this year, compared to the Straits Times Index’s 5 percent gain.

OCBC is lowering its CPO assumptions for this year to $925 per tonne from $1000 per tonne, citing ongoing uncertainty in the euro zone, sluggish economic growth in the United States and in China.

The broker has cut its 2012 forecast for the company by 3 percent, as lower CPO prices will have a bigger impact on plantation owners such as Golden Agri.

