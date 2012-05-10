STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC, DBS cut Sembcorp Marine target

Shares of Sembcorp Marine Ltd fell as much as 5 percent after the rig builder’s quarterly earnings declined 25 percent and brokers lowered their target prices.

OCBC Investment Research cut its target price to S$5.12 from S$5.70, but kept its hold rating, as it lowered its operating margins assumptions for 2012.

However, the broker cited Sembcorp’s management as saying enquiries for deepwater rigs remain strong and the earliest deliveries for jack-up and semisubmersible rigs will be in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Sembcorp’s shares shed 1.7 percent to S$4.70, recovering from an intraday low of S$4.53. They have gained 23 percent so far this year.

DBS Vickers also cut its target price on Sembcorp to S$5.60 from S$5.85, as the firm’s first-quarter earnings disappointed due to slower orderbook recognition and lower margins.

However, DBS maintained its buy rating, as it expects Sembcorp’s earnings to improve over the year as it regognises more of its orders.

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB cuts Perennial China target

CIMB Research lowered its target price for Perennial China Retail Trust to S$0.59 from S$0.65, citing lower rents and slower-than-expected leasing activity.

Units of Perennial China, which owns shopping centres in China, shed 2 percent to S$0.495, but have gained about 4 percent so far this year.

Perennial China reported that its distribution per unit for the first quarter was 3.81 Singapore cents, but CIMB said the trust’s profits from its joint entities came in below expectations due to weaker rental contributions.

The repositioning and leasing of Perennial China’s shopping malls in Shenyang, China, are likely to take effect in the fourth quarter and the start of 2013, CIMB said and retained its outperform rating on the stock.

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Neptune Orient at 4-mth low after Q1 loss

Shares of Neptune Orient Lines Ltd (NOL) fell as much as 3 percent to a four-month low after the container shipping firm reported a disappointing first-quarter net loss and warned of a bleak outlook.

NOL, around two-thirds owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, reported January-March net loss of $254 million, much wider than a loss of $10 million a year ago.

The poor results prompted Maybank Kim Eng to cut its target price for NOL to S$0.85 from S$1.20, and keep its sell rating.

“The perfect storm of global economic uncertainties, mixed with persistently high bunker costs and overcapacity concerns have seemingly ended NOL’s hope of a quick recovery,” Kim Eng said in a report.

“NOL has a combination that we find unappealing- highest financial leverage, worse operating results and most expensive share valuation,” Barclays said in a report and retained its underweight rating on NOL with a target price of S$1.06.

It said NOL trades at one times its price-to-book valuation, for the first quarter versus 0.9 times for China Shipping Container Lines Co Ltd (CSCL), despite the latter’s stronger operating performance. It has an overweight rating on CSCL.

NOL shares were down 2.2 percent at S$1.135, and are little changed so far this year, underperforming the market.

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures down 0.2 pct

Singapore index futures fell 0.2 percent early on Thursday, signaling a lacklustre start for the Straits Times Index as weak corporate earnings from heavyweights like Singapore Airlines looked set to weigh.

Asian shares were also down as sentiment took a hit from mounting worries about the health of Spanish banks and deepening political chaos in Greece that put the country at risk of insolvency and an exit from the euro.

