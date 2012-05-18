STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Singapore shares drop to 4-mth low

(Adds move in commodity stocks)

Singapore shares fell to a four-month low early on Friday, in line with the regional trend, weighed by concerns about an escalating banking crisis in Spain, political uncertainty in Greece and sluggish economic data from the United States.

The Straits Times Index dropped as much as 1.9 percent to around 2,769 points, the lowest since Jan 17. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 2.2 percent.

The biggest drag on the index were local banks DBS Group Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank.

Commodities stocks were hit hard. Wilmar International and Golden Agri-Resources fell more than 4 percent each, while Olam International gave up 2.3 percent.

