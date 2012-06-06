FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Intraco jumps after tycoon buys stake
June 6, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Intraco jumps after tycoon buys stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in Intraco Ltd jumped 22 percent to their highest in more than 11 years after Singapore tycoon Oei Hong Leong bought a large stake in the materials trading company.

By 0219 GMT, Intraco shares were up 19.8 percent at S$0.695, their most expensive since November 2000. Over 7.3 million shares had been traded by that time, compared with a full-day average volume of 4.9 million over the last five sessions.

Oei bought 20.8 million Intraco shares through the open market and via a married deal at around S$0.50 per share, according to a stock exchange filing. Oei now holds a 21 percent stake in Intraco.

“Retail investors believe Oei spotted an undervalued company, that’s why they are buying into the stock now,” said a local trader.

Intraco also said last week TH Investments Pte Ltd had bought a 29.89 percent stake in Intraco from Hanwell Holdings Ltd for about S$18.3 million. TH Investments is controlled by crane company Tat Hong Holdings Ltd.

For related statements click

1006 (0206 GMT) (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)

************************************************************

8:38 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures up 0.3 pct

Singapore index futures were up 0.3 percent, signalling a positive start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian shares nudged up on Wednesday but were capped by concerns that Europe’s financial strains could intensify without a global response, as Spain warned that it was being shut out of credit markets.

0837 (0037 GMT)

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com

