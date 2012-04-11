STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB downgrades Keppel T&T to neutral

CIMB Research cut its rating on Singapore logistics firm Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T) to neutral from outperform and lowered its target price to S$1.22 from S$1.24.

Keppel T&T shares were unchanged at S$1.23, and have gained 11 percent since the start of the year.

CIMB lowered its earnings per share estimates for Keppel T&T by 1-5 percent for 2012-2014 to account for higher interest expense as it borrows more to fund developments.

The broker said that while the company’s expansion into Jilin in China should help develop its core logistics business further, meaningful contributions from the country will only come in after a few years.

“While its core logistics and data-centre earnings could continue to grow, full-year contributions from new warehouse capacity and data-centre expansion are largely in the price,” said CIMB.

OCBC cuts Cache Logistics target price

OCBC Investment Research has cut its target price for Singapore’s Cache Logistics Trust to S$1.11 from S$1.19, while keeping its buy rating, to reflect the private placement of new units.

Units of Cache were unchanged at S$0.995 and have gained 4.8 percent so far this year.

Last month, Cache Logistics issued 60 million new units at S$0.985 each, which saw strong take-up from Asian and European investors, the broker said.

Proceeds will be used to fund the purchase of a Singapore industrial property and the acquisition will give the trust additional debt headroom of S$120 million, OCBC said.

“We continue to favour Cache as one of the preferred picks in the industrial REIT (real estate investment trust) space,” it added.

Index futures down 1 pct

Singapore index futures are currently down by about 1 percent, signalling a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index on Wednesday.

Asian shares were lower in early trade, as uncertainty over global growth prospects, and resurfacing worries about debt restructuring in the euro zone, prompted investors to continue trimming their risk exposures.

For related story, click [ID:nL3E8FA2VY}