STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Mapletree Logistics falls to one-month low

Units of Mapletree Logistics Trust, which owns warehouses and logistics assets in Asia, fell as much as 4.5 percent to a one-month low after a shareholder sold its stake in the trust in a block trade.

By 0110 GMT, Mapletree Logistics was down 4 percent at S$0.965, with over 143.2 million units traded, 62.3 times its average daily volume over the last five sessions. It was the most actively traded stock.

Alliance Global Properties sold its 5.7 percent stake in Mapletree Logistics, or 139.3 million shares at S$0.96 each in a block trade. Citigroup was the sole bookrunner, IFR reported.

0911 (0111 GMT)