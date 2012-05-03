STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises Micro-Mechanics target price

OCBC Investment Research increased its target price on high-precision tools manufacturer Micro-Mechanics (Holdings) Ltd to S$0.325 from S$0.29 and maintained its hold rating.

Shares of Micro-Mechanics, which closed at S$0.405 on Wednesday, have fallen nearly 6 percent so far this year.

The company reported third-quarter net profit of S$0.9 million, 47.8 percent lower from a year ago but up nearly 17 percent from the previous quarter.

OCBC said the improvement despite the seasonally weak quarter could be a positive signal that Micro-Mechanics could see a gradual improvement over the rest of the year.

“We reckon that Micro-Mechanics Holdings would strive to further improve its product cycle time to increase its competitiveness and responsiveness to its customers,” it said.

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB upgrades Noble to trading buy

CIMB Research raised its rating on commodities firm Noble Group to trading buy from neutral, citing attractive valuations following the stock’s recent underperformance, but kept its target price of S$1.40.

Noble shares were up 0.8 percent at S$1.225. The stock has fallen around 11 percent since Noble reported a 57 percent drop in quarterly net profit in late February, underperforming the 1.2 percent rise in the broader Straits Times Index.

Noble’s operating environment was improving, with better soybean crush margins in China and a general bottoming out of commodity prices, CIMB said, adding that liquidity has also returned as European banks resumed trade financing activities.

“With the worst of the downturn behind it, Noble is poised for sequential recovery in the first quarter of 2012,” CIMB said. It noted improved industry performance, with companies such as Cargill Inc recently posting earnings growth.

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures trade flat

Singapore index futures were flat early on Thursday, indicating a lacklustre start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the euro wallowed near a two-week low after disappointing data from both sides of the Atlantic rekindled concerns about the strength of the global economic recovery.

