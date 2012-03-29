STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Nam Cheong rises on contract wins

Shares of Singapore-listed Malaysian offshore vessel builder Nam Cheong Ltd rose as much as 5.4 percent after it said its subsidiaries sold three vessels for $36.8 million.

The vessels were sold to new customers from Singapore, including a Norwegian-based company, and are due for delivery in the second and third quarters of 2012, Nam Cheong said in a statement.

Nam Cheong shares were up 4.9 percent at S$0.194 with volume of more than 4.3 million shares. This was 1.7 times the average daily volume traded over the last five sessions.

Analysts said the contract wins were positive for Nam Cheong, as they mark an expansion in its customer base.

“It’s good that orders have been coming in, as they typically build the vessels before receiving orders from customers,” said an analyst.

For related story, click:

1028 (0228 GMT)

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok.thomsonreuters.com)

************************************************************

08:44 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Singapore index futures fall

Singapore index futures dipped 0.17 percent, indicating a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index .

Asian shares eased for a second day in a row on Thursday as investors’ concerns about growth prospects in the United States and China grew. Wednesday’s data on new orders for U.S. durables increased modestly in February, falling below analysts’ forecasts.

0840 (0040 GMT)