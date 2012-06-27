FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises Sembcorp Marine target
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 27, 2012 / 1:01 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises Sembcorp Marine target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on Singapore’s Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world’s second-largest rig builder, to S$5.71 from S$5.13 and maintained its buy rating.

Sembcorp shares closed at S$4.40 on Tuesday and had risen 15 percent so far this year, compared to a 6 percent gain in the broader Straits Times Index.

Sembcorp’s share price has underperformed its rival Keppel Corp Ltd since late February, dropping by about 13.9 percent versus Keppel’s 8.7 percent fall, OCBC said.

OCBC cited Sembcorp’s disappointing first-quarter earnings, risk aversion which affected the higher-beta stock, and a recovery in sentiment for property stocks that bolstered Keppel which has property arm Keppel Land.

OCBC said this may reverse in the coming months as it still holds a positive view on the premium offshore rig market, Sembcorp is likely to catch up in orders and the company’s earnings are expected to pick up in the second half of 2012.

“Enquiries for newbuild rigs remain healthy as major oil companies take a long-term view on oil prices in their capital expenditure plans and hence are much less affected by short-term fluctuations in oil prices,” OCBC said.

It added that Sembcorp’s net order book of S$7.4 billion ($5.8 billion) provides good earnings visibility and defensiveness during an uncertain global economy.

0854 (0054 GMT)

Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com $1 = 1.2803 Singapore dollars

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.