STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DMG prefers HK Exchange over SGX

DMG & Partners recommended investors switch from Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) to Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd due to better long-term earnings potential of the Hong Kong bourse.
The remarks came after SGX, Asia’s third-biggest listed bourse, posted a forecast-beating 16 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it sees growing interest from international companies to list in the city-state.
SGX Chief Executive Magnus Bocker recently introduced a new business structure in a bid to improve its growth prospects. He is taking direct responsibility for the listings business and overseeing the separate sales and clients unit.
“SGX trades at a price-earnings ratio close to peers such as Hong Kong Exchange, and we see better long-term earnings growth potential for Hong Kong Exchange. Hence, we recommend investors to switch from SGX to Hong Kong Exchange,” DMG said in a report.
The broker has a sell recommendation on SGX stock and a target price of S$5.40.
SGX shares gained as much as 1.5 percent on Wednesday to S$6.82. They have risen by around 10 percent so far this year, underperforming the 13 percent gain in the broader Singapore benchmark index
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono in Singapore; harry.suhartono@thomsonreuters.com)
***********************************************************
08:39 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures rise
Singapore Index Futures rose 0.91 percent early on Wednesday, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index would open higher.
Key Asian markets are opening up after forecast-beating results by some major U.S. companies, which drove the rally in Wall Street.
Reporting by Harry Suhartono in Singapore; harry.suhartono@thomsonreuters.com