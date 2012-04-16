STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC lifts ST Engineering target price

OCBC Investment Research raised its target price for Singapore Technologies Engineering to S$3.50 from S$3.32 and kept its buy rating, citing the company’s strong contract wins.

Shares of ST Engineering were 0.3 percent lower at S$3.18, but have gained 18 percent since the start of the year.

ST Engineering said its aerospace arm had secured about $540 million worth of contracts in the first quarter. This lifts the company’s total orders to S$1.5 billion for the period, said OCBC.

The broker said ST Engineering’s S$880 million contract win from the Royal Navy of Oman should restore investors’ confidence in its defence sales, especially after recent problems its unit ST Kinetics had faced in India.

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Brokers lift target price for SPH

Publishing and property firm Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) reported on Friday an 11.6 percent rise in its second quarter net profit, which was in line with expectations and two brokers raised their target prices for the company.

CIMB Research has increased its target price for SPH to S$4.13 from S$3.90 and kept its neutral rating, citing higher property values and to reflect the acquisition of a land site in northeast of Singapore.

SPH, which has a near monopoly of newspaper publishing in Singapore, said on Friday its net profit rose to S$84.1 million ($67 million) from S$75.4 million a year ago.

Shares of SPH were flat at S$3.89, and have gained 5.4 percent since the start of the year.

Cost pressures receded in the second quarter, due to softening newsprint prices and lower variable staff bonuses, CIMB said.

However, it prefers real estate investment trusts such as CapitaMall Trust for their retail exposure and stronger growth potential.

OCBC Investment Research also raised its target price for SPH to S$4.05 from S$3.99, citing expectations of stronger rental income from its new Clementi shopping mall.

“We continue to view SPH favorably as it continues to ramp up on its retail mall strategy, which would constitute a stable counterweight to its print business going forward,” said OCBC in a report.

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures lower

Singapore index futures fell 0.4 percent on Monday, indicating a lower opening for the benchmark Straits Times Index .

Asian shares eased on Monday as a surge in Spanish government bond yields renewed concerns about the Eurozone’s sovereign debt crisis and undermined investor confidence in riskier assets.