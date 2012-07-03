FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Shares extend gains for 5th session
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 3, 2012 / 3:56 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Shares extend gains for 5th session

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Singapore shares rose by midday, extending gains for the fifth
straight session, as weak manufacturing data around the world
spurred hopes that central banks could introduce more measures
to help support the global economy.
    At 0341 GMT, the benchmark Straits Times Index was
up 0.9 percent at 2,936.74, led by strong gains in palm oil firm
Golden Agri-Resources, which rose 2.9 percent to
S$0.705. 
    "There's a spillover euphoria from what happened in Europe.
The market may be anticipating that the European Central Bank
could cut rates," said Joshua Tan, a strategist at Phillip
Securities.
    Many market players also believe continued economic weakness
will push the Federal Reserve to roll out another round of
quantitative easing.
    U.S. manufacturing contracted for the first time in nearly
three years, while in the euro zone the jobless rate rose to a
record high in May. Asian factory activity was also hit by
crumbling orders from abroad. 
    Shares of TT International extended  losses on
Monday, falling 9.7 percent to S$0.065 after it said plans to
develop a warehouse retail project in Singapore had been
cancelled.  
    1146 (0346 GMT)
   (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
    
    ************************************************************
    11:23 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Midas at 1-month high on JV deal
win
    Shares of Midas Holdings Ltd rose as much as 5.2
percent to a one-month high after it said its joint venture had
won a 860 million yuan ($135.46 million) contract for the supply
of metro train cars.
    By 0151 GMT, shares of Midas were up 3.5 percent at S$0.30.
They have fallen about 9 percent since the start of the year,
compared with a 1.7 percent rise in the FT ST China Index
.
    Midas, which supplies aluminium components to trains in
China, said its joint venture Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport
Co Ltd (NPRT) won the contract to supply 20 train sets, or 120
train cars, to Dongguan Rapid Railway R2 Line Project over 2013
to 2015.
    Midas, which owns 32.5 percent of NPRT, could see a
potential contract win worth 30-40 million yuan and recognise an
income of about 6-10 million yuan from NPRT, said DMG, which has
a 'neutral' rating and target price of S$0.29 on the stock.
    The brokerage added that this could result in total profit
of 10-14 million yuan, which will be recognised progressively
from fiscal 2013-2015.
    For related statement click 
    0958 (0158 GMT)
 (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
    
    ************************************************************
    9:17 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises CapitaMalls target
price
    OCBC Investment Research raised its target price of
CapitaMalls Asia Ltd to S$1.79 from S$1.76 and kept
its 'buy' rating, citing stronger valuations for the shopping
mall developer's China assets and listed entities.
    By 0103 GMT, CapitaMalls shares were 0.6 percent higher at
S$1.59, and have surged about 40 percent since the start of the
year, compared to the Straits Times Index's 10 percent
gain.
    CapitaMalls said on Monday it had set up a $1 billion
private equity fund. OCBC said the fund would be an option for
capital recycling going forward, and could be a potential joint
venture partner for future developments, giving CapitaMalls
bigger scope for capital allocation for acquisitions. 
    "CapitaMalls' valuation remains undemanding, and we see
significant upside as its asset pipeline transitions into an
income-generating portfolio over 2012," OCBC said in a report.
    0906 GMT (0106 GMT)
    To read related story, click 
    (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 6.3488 Chinese yuan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.