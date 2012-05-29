STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Citi raises Tat Hong to buy

Citigroup upgraded Tat Hong Holdings Ltd to “buy” from “sell” and raised its target price to S$1.40 from S$0.64, citing a recovery in equipment sales and rising utilisation levels for the firm’s crawler crane division across the region.

By 1043 (0243 GMT), Tat Hong shares were up 0.5 percent at S$1.03, slightly outperforming the FT ST Small Cap Index which was 0.1 percent higher. The stock has gained 16.5 percent so far this year.

Tat Hong’s fourth-quarter net profit nearly tripled to S$11.2 million ($8.8 million) compared with the year-ago period, outperforming consensus estimate, helped by growth across its business segments and higher gross margins, Citi said. The company reported quarterly results on Monday.

DBS Vickers raised its target price on Tat Hong stock to S$1.13 from S$1.08, but maintained its “hold” rating, citing limited upside at current levels.

“The group remains well-positioned to ride on the robust construction activities in Asia-Pac, which is relatively insulated from the economic slowdown in Europe or US,” DBS wrote in a note to clients.

Shares of Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd extended gains from the previous day after the property developer said its 2012 fiscal year net profit more than doubled from a year earlier and it has seen strong demand for its apartments in Myanmar.

Yoma shares rose as much as 7.9 percent, outperforming the FT ST Small Cap Index which was 0.1 percent higher, on volume of 13.7 million shares. Yoma was the second-highest traded stock by volume in the Singapore market.

“More positive developments such as the easing of U.S. sanctions and reforms of the local currency will simplify the process of investment in Myanmar and continue to stoke the flames of the real estate market,” Maybank Kim Eng said.

Yoma said on top of its property business, it will also build its agriculture and automobile operations in Myanmar. For example, black pepper is currently being planted at the firm’s 100,000 acre Maw Tin Estate, Yoma said.

