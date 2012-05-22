STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Tiger Air upgraded to hold by OCBC

OCBC Investment Research upgraded Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd to hold from sell and raised its price target to S$0.67 from S$0.60, citing the budget carrier’s improving operations and joint venture plans.

Tiger shares were up 0.8 percent at S$0.645, bringing their gains to 1.6 percent so far this year. The FT ST Small Cap Index was up 0.6 percent.

Tiger is on track to begin operations in Sydney as its second base from July this year, OCBC said, adding that the carrier will then be able to ramp up its operations to 64 sectors per day and optimise the utilisation of its 10 aircraft.

OCBC also said Tiger’s strategy of forming regional joint ventures, which can absorb some aircraft deliveries, is taking shape. But OCBC warned that execution risks are still a concern.

Tiger’s fleet will grow to 43 by the end of the 2013 fiscal year, which means Indonesia’s PT Mandala Airlines and the Philippines’ South East Asian Airlines have to each absorb another five aircraft from Tiger, OCBC said.

If this fails, Tiger’s core operations will again be saddled with too many aircraft, OCBC noted.

