FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Cement up on dividend, expansion plans
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 2, 2012 / 4:41 AM / in 6 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Cement up on dividend, expansion plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in Thailand’s biggest industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Pcl, climbed 1.1 percent in light volume after it announced a dividend of 7 baht ($0.23) per share for the second half of 2011.

For the company statement, click

Several brokers advised investors to buy the stock, citing its expansion plans.

Trinity Securities Pcl said the company’s recent proposed investment in paper and petrochemical businesses for a combined 1 billion baht ($32.4 million) was in line with its long-term plans to boost revenue.

Siam Cement rose to 359 baht, with 391,100 shares traded, 0.18 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 days.

1127 (0427 GMT)

*********************************************

Shares in Krungthai Card Pcl gained as much as 5.1 percent in heavy volume after Kao Hoon newspaper quoted a commercial bank source as saying Bank of Ayudhya Pcl was interested in acquiring shares in the country’s biggest credit card issuer.

At 0337 GMT, Krungthai Card shares were up 3.06 percent at 20.20 baht. They topped the list of actively traded shares by turnover on the main Thai market, with around 11 million shares traded, 1.2 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 days.

Bank of Ayudhya Pcl shares gained nearly 1 percent to 27.25 baht.

1037 (0337 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.