FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Rojana Industrial jumps on land buy plan
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 3, 2012 / 4:05 AM / 6 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Rojana Industrial jumps on land buy plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Rojana Industrial Park Pcl rose nearly 7 percent to 7 baht, the highest since Oct. 7, following its plan to acquire the eastern industrial estate of Pluakdaeng Industrial Park Co., Ltd.

Broker DBS Vickers Securities said the acquisition of the industrial land in the eastern part of the country would help the company further expanded its land sales amid rising demand for land in the area with lower risk of flooding.

Rojana’s industrial estate in the central province of Ayutthaya was hit by severe flooding late last year.

For the company statement, click

1053 (0353 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.