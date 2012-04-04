FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Chicken exporters up after report EU lifts ban
April 4, 2012 / 3:45 AM / 6 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Chicken exporters up after report EU lifts ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in chicken exporters pushed higher after a report the European Union had lifted its ban on Thai frozen chicken imports, with leader Charoen Pokphand Foods Pcl up 2 percent at 37.75 baht and GFPT PCL up 6 percent at 10.7 baht.

According to the Bangkok Post daily, the European Union decided on Tuesday to lift an import ban on raw poultry from Thailand in place since a bird flu outbreak in 2004.

Several brokers, including Tisco Securities and DBS Vickers Securities, advised investors to buy the stocks.

CIMB Securities (Thailand) said Charoen Pokphand Foods was its top pick in the sector, with a target price of 48 baht.

“This will bring a significant increase in volume to CPF’s poultry exports, which accounted for 6.5 percent of its sales in 2011 ... We believe the EU’s decision will heighten pressure on Japan to end its ban on Thai poultry imports as well,” the broker said.

1036 (0336 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap

