FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kasikorn raises BECL's price target
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
April 12, 2012 / 2:40 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kasikorn raises BECL's price target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kasikorn Securities raised its price target on Thai road operator Bangkok Expressway Pcl to 24 baht ($0.78) from 21.4 baht ($0.69) thanks to an extra gain from the sale of investments in an energy firm and profits from a power firm.

Bangkok Expressway shares ended flat at 21.70 baht ($0.70) on Wednesday and have gained 19.2 percent this year. Kasikorn maintained its outperform rating.

The company would book an extra gain after tax of about 1.27 billion baht ($41.10 million) from the sale of its stake in Southeast Asia Energy (SEAN) to CK Power energy, pending shareholder approval on April 25, the broker said.

“Earnings should jump in the second quarter of 2012 from the extra gain from the sale of its investment in SEAN,” the broker said.

Bangkok Expressway was expected to book equity income from its investment in CK Power of about 120 million baht per year, which would account for 8 percent of the broker’s previous forecast for 2012 net profit, the broker said.

0930 (0230 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 30.90 baht

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.