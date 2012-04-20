FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Quality Houses outperforms on strong pre-sales
April 20, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Quality Houses outperforms on strong pre-sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 20 (Reuters) - Shares in the residential property developer, Quality Houses Pcl rose 1.12 percent to 1.80 baht, while the main index was up 0.32 percent.

Several brokers expected the company’s first quarter earnings to recover on strong pre-sales performance.

Krungsri Securities rated the shares a “speculative buy” with target price at 1.95 baht.

“Although Quality Houses was one of the operators that was hit the hardest by the floods last year, first quarter’s pre-sales and better earnings are providing a positive outlook for the rest of the year,” the broker said in a research note.

It projected the company to a 237 million baht ($7.68 million) first quarter net profit, as new projects and strong demand for residential assets should boost the company’s pre-sales.

1102 (0402 GMT)

Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Sinsiri.Tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com $1 = 30.88 Baht Editing by Martin Petty

