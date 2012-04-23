FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi downgrades Bangkok Bank to neutral
#Hot Stocks
April 23, 2012 / 4:15 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citi downgrades Bangkok Bank to neutral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Citigroup on Monday downgraded its rating on Bangkok Bank Pcl to “neutral” from “buy”, saying the country’s top lender had weak net interest margins and that its insurance product sales following last year’s floods had lagged its peers.

The broker took the step despite Bangkok Bank reporting a 25 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday on strong loan growth, adding that the stock had limited potential for further rises.

Citi raised its target share price to 200 baht from 198 baht and maintained a positive outlook on the company, however. “Bangkok Bank remains well-positioned to benefit from a capex cycle and post-flood reinvestment with its strong presence in corporate and SMEs,” Citi analysts wrote in a note.

At 0412 GMT, Bangkok Bank shares were down 1.04 percent at 191 baht, after marking 193 baht in early trade.

1112 (0412 GMT)

Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond; sinsiri.tiwutanond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

