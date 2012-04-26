FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Toyo-Thai up on new projects
#Hot Stocks
April 26, 2012 / 4:25 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Toyo-Thai up on new projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares of Toyo-Thai Corporation Pcl hit their highest in more than a week after the contractor secured two construction projects worth a combined 5.1 billion baht ($164.81 million), bolstering its earnings outlook.

For the company statement, click

Toyo-Thai shares were up 2.1 percent at 14.9 baht, with around 1.27 million shares traded, 0.68 times their average full-day volume over the last 30 sessions. The stock has gained 25 percent so far this year.

Broker Tisco Securities rated the stock a speculative buy, citing the company’s good earnings outlook. It set the stock’s target price at 17 baht, a potential upside of 14 percent.

1108 (0408 GMT) ($1=30.945 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

