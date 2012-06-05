FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND-Glow Energy falls on power plant delay
June 5, 2012 / 4:50 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Glow Energy falls on power plant delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Thailand’s third-largest private power producer Glow Energy Pcl fell more than one percent, extending their losses for a second session, amid concerns about a delay of its power plant project and an impact on earnings.

Glow shares were trading down 1.6 percent at 62 baht ($1.94) by 0439 GMT, underperforming the energy subindex and the broader market, which fell 0.1 percent and 0.67 percent, respectively.

Glow suffered a 4.6 percent decline on Friday, the biggest daily loss in more than three weeks.

Broker Kasikorn Securities said it rated the stock ‘underperform,’ with target price of 45 baht.

“GLOW’s Gheco-One IPP project is set to be delayed further from the previously-guided end-of-May start date. We expect a delay of at least one month with a -3 percent net impact to our 2012 estimated profits forecast,” the broker said in a report.

1140 (0440 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.9 baht

