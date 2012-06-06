STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-True Corp up on mobile business outlook

Shares in True Corp Pcl, owner of Thailand’s third-biggest mobile phone network, rose as much as 1.7 percent after the company on Tuesday said it expects its mobile business to break even by the year-end, driven by growth in t hi r d-generation subscribers.

By 0525 GMT, True Corp shares were trading up 0.58 percent at 3.46 baht ($0.11). They climbed at one point to 3.5 baht, reversing a 1.2 percent decline in early trade and the combined 8.1 percent loss of the previous three sessions.

“This is quite an optimistic view compared to our projection and we are still uncertain... In the telecoms sector, we think AIS offers better fundamentals and we like it for high dividend payouts,” said an analyst at KGI Securities.

True has risen 9.6 percent so far this year to Tuesday, underperforming a 26 percent gain by top mobile phone firm Advanced Info Service Pcl. Second-ranked Total Access Communication Pcl, gained 10.1 percent during the period.

1225 (0525 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)