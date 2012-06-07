FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Quality Houses up on condominium sales
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 7, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Quality Houses up on condominium sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Quality Houses Pcl gained as much as 2.7 percent, outperforming other property shares, after the home builder told analysts about strong sales of its condominium projects and it was on track to meet its full-year target.

Quality Houses shares were up 0.7 percent at 1.49 baht ($0.05), after earlier touching 1.52 baht. The property subindex was down 0.11 percent while the broader market was up 0.44 percent.

Broker KGI Securities said it rated the stock ‘outperform,’ with target price of 2 baht.

“QH’s five months presales were 6.5 billion baht, improving 20 percent year on year, thanks to good response to its new condo projects launched in the second quarter,” KGI said in a report.

1508 (0808 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.48 baht

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.