STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Quality Houses up on condominium sales

Shares in Quality Houses Pcl gained as much as 2.7 percent, outperforming other property shares, after the home builder told analysts about strong sales of its condominium projects and it was on track to meet its full-year target.

Quality Houses shares were up 0.7 percent at 1.49 baht ($0.05), after earlier touching 1.52 baht. The property subindex was down 0.11 percent while the broader market was up 0.44 percent.

Broker KGI Securities said it rated the stock ‘outperform,’ with target price of 2 baht.

“QH’s five months presales were 6.5 billion baht, improving 20 percent year on year, thanks to good response to its new condo projects launched in the second quarter,” KGI said in a report.

1508 (0808 GMT)

