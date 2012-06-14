FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citigroup raises Amata's target price
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 14, 2012 / 2:50 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citigroup raises Amata's target price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Citigroup raised its target price on Thailand’s biggest industrial estate developer Amata Corporation Pcl to 20.5 baht from 19.1 baht, reflecting an earnings upgrade due to strong industrial land sales.

Amata shares gained 1.3 percent to 15.8 baht on Wednesday, outperforming the broader market which fell 0.41 percent.

“Following strong year-to-date business momentum, we raise our sales and gross profit margin forecasts for Amata, resulting in fiscal year 2012-2014 estimated earnings rising by 4-22 percent,” Citigroup said in a research note.

“Despite downbeat global growth sentiment, strong Japanese yen remains a key factor driving outbound Japanese foreign direct investment. Upbeat year-to-date BOI statistics also confirm Thailand as an attractive destination for Japan’s FDI.”

Citi maintained its ‘buy’ rating on the stock.

0929 (0229 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.575 baht

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.