STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Property Perfect up on strong revenue view

THAILAND-Property Perfect up on strong revenue view
June 15, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

THAILAND-Property Perfect up on strong revenue view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in developer Property Perfect Pcl gained as much as 6.5 percent to their highest in more than two weeks, outperforming other property stocks, after it forecast strong full-year revenue boosted by housing and condominium sales.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Property Perfect shares was up 4.6 percent at 1.13 baht, gaining 64 percent so far this year. The property subindex edged down 0.04 percent, rising 18.6 percent so far this year.

Property Perfect shares rose to 1.15 baht at one point, the highest since May 30. About 156 million shares changed hands, 3.3 times the average daily volume over the past 30 days.

The company said in a statement it expected 2012 revenue to rise by half to 12 billion baht ($379.93 million). It also cited the benefits of its stock inclusion in large cap SET 100 index starting from July.

1249 (0549 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.585 baht

