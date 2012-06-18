FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thanachart raises target price for Gunkul
June 18, 2012 / 3:46 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Thanachart raises target price for Gunkul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thanachart Securities raised its target price on power producing company Gunkul Engineering Pcl to 19.6 baht ($0.62) from 16.5 baht ($0.52) and upgraded its rating to ‘buy’ from ‘sell’, citing earnings of its wind-power producing subsidiary.

Gunkul shares were up 0.7 percent at 15.6 baht. The broader market gained 1.1 percent.

The broker expects Gunkul’s earnings to rise after acquiring Wind Energy Development Co Ltd, which operates three wind power producing plants with a combined capacity of 60 megawatts, partially starting from 2013.

Gunkul plans to expand its wind power producing capacity, boding well for further target price upgrades, the broker said in a report.

“The earnings outlook for Gunkul is quite promising ... The stock valuation is relatively low compared with the industry‘s,” it said.

For the company statement, click

1017 (0317 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.505 baht

