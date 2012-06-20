FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Auto-parts stocks up on solid May auto sales
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 20, 2012 / 4:42 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Auto-parts stocks up on solid May auto sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in auto-parts companies pushed higher, bucking a broad market weakness, after upbeat vehicle sales data for May along with a recovery of the automotive sector hit by flooding last year.

The auto-parts subindex was up 0.8 percent, led by a 1.3 percent gain to 198.5 baht ($6.32) by Thai Stanley Electric Pcl and a 0.9 percent rise to 27.75 baht by Somboon Advance Technology Pcl.

The benchmark SET index was down 0.28 percent.

Thailand’s sales of new cars and trucks in May surged to 115,943 units, up 108 percent on year, as automakers resumed production after severe floods while the government’s incentives and new car models boosted sales, data showed.

Broker Phillip Securities rated the sector ‘overweight’. Somboon Advance, which sells parts for Kubota, and Stanley, a parts supplier for Honda, were among its top picks.

“Growth momentum is likely to continue in the second quarter. Honda, which was hard hit by last year’s floods, has resumed delivering ordered cars to its clients. The upcoming car model launches in the second half would also help spur consumer demand,” it said in a report.

“In the long run, capacity expansion of several big carmakers could be a key driver of the industry’s long-term growth,” it said.

1128 (0428 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.