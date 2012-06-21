FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Energy shares fall after oil prices hit 18-month low
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 21, 2012 / 4:25 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Energy shares fall after oil prices hit 18-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in energy companies fell after global oil prices hit their lowest in 18 months on Wednesday.

World oil prices tumbled more than 3 percent to their lowest in a year and a half, as data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly swelled and investors were disappointed at measures the Federal Reserve announced to aid the economy.

The broader energy index fell 1.15 percent, while the main Thai index was down 0.6 percent.

Broker KTB (Thailand) recommended short-term speculative buy on energy shares including PTT Pcl, PTT Exploration and Production Pcl, PTT Global Chemical, Thai Oil Pcl, and Bangchak Petroleum Pcl.

“The share prices in these companies were directly impacted by the weakening of oil prices in the global market last night,” KTB said in a research note.

“These losses will contribute to a stock loss in the second quarter’s financial statement, which in turn will weaken the quarter’s overall net profit. A factor that was not caused by core operation,” the broker added.

At 0400 GMT, PTT was down 1.51 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 1.17 percent, PTT Global Chemical lost 1.72 percent, while Thai Oil and Bangchak Petroleum were down 1.25 percent and 0.42 percent, respectively.

Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.