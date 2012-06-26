FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
THAILAND-CIMB cuts Thai Airways target price
June 26, 2012 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB cuts Thai Airways target price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CIMB Research cut its target price for Thai Airways International Pcl to 26 baht ($0.82) from 27 baht, reflecting an earnings downgrade and concerns about the impact of a recent management change on the airline’s performance.

The brokerage maintained neutral rating on the airline.

Thai Airways shares were down 2.3 percent at 21.6 baht on Monday, underperforming the broader market which ended 0.5 percent lower. The stock had risen 8 percent so far this year compared with a 11.9 percent climb of the market.

“Airlines are facing a formidable competitive environment amid increasing risk to long-haul and freight demand. Yet, THAI is bidding farewell to its reform-minded captain. This, at best, complicates matters even more and is most untimely,” CIMB said.

“We are doubtful about the continuity of reforms at the airline and cut our fiscal year 2013-14 core net profit estimates as we assume less effective cost control,” it said in a report.

0852 (0152 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

$1 = 31.8550 Thai baht

