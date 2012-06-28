STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Big C Supercenter at 1-month high

Shares in supermarkets group Big C Supercenter Pcl climbed to their one-month high after brokers said they recommended buying stocks whose earnings outlook is boosted by rising domestic consumption.

Big C shares were up 4.13 percent at 227 baht ($7.12), having hit 233 baht, the highest since May 30, with around 1.5 million shares traded, 1.47 times the average full-day volume in the last 30 days. The broader market was up 0.37 percent.

“Investors are advised to stick to defensive sectors under volatile market conditions and Big C is among companies that will benefit from rising domestic consumption,” said an analyst at broker Kiatnakin Securities.

1148 (04348 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)