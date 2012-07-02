FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Sriracha Construction surges on debut
July 2, 2012 / 3:41 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Sriracha Construction surges on debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in construction firm Sriracha Construction Pcl gained as much as 25 percent on their stock market debut with the share price surging to 18.8 baht ($0.59), compared to the initial public offer price of 15 baht.

Sriracha shares were trading at 17.70 baht, with about 31 million shares having changed hands. The broader stock market was up 0.94 percent.

Broker Asia Plus Securities rated the stock a ‘buy’, with a target price of 19.56 baht, citing the stock’s low valuation, trading at 6 times price to earnings and its high dividend yield of 8.3 percent.

1035 (0335 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.76 baht

