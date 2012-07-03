FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kasikornbank hit life-high on earnings hopes
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 3, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Kasikornbank hit life-high on earnings hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in Kasikornbank Pcl touched an all-time high amid expectations of strong second-quarter earnings due later this month, with the bank’s loan growth outlook boding well for full-year earnings, brokers said.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Kasikornbank shares were up 0.9 percent at 165 baht ($5.22), having hit 166.5 baht.

They were up 35.2 percent this year, outperforming a 24 percent gain of the banking industry and a 16 percent rise of the broader stock market.

Maybank Kim Eng Securities said it had upgraded its 2012-13 earnings projection by 9 percent and 7 percent, respectively, and raised its target price on the stock to 175 baht from 160 baht. But it said the stock appeared expensive at these levels.

“However, the share has outperformed the sector and has somewhat priced in the positive issues. We thus rate Kasikornbank as a hold,” it said in a report.

Twenty three out of 26 analysts tracking the bank rate it a ‘buy’ or ‘strong buy,’ with the rest giving it a ‘hold’.

1330 (0630 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.595 baht

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.