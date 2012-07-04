FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Bangchak falls after fire at refinery
July 4, 2012 / 3:46 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Bangchak falls after fire at refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in refiner Bangchak Petroleum Pcl fell after a fire hit its 125,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Bangkok, which will be shut down for at least 30 days.

Bangchak shares were down 1.28 percent at 23.10 baht. The broader stock market was up 0.2 percent.

Broker Krungsri Securities rated the stock ‘sell’, with target price of 23 baht.

“We initially expect the fire impact on its third quarter earnings ... Given that the company has insurance coverage for all risks and business interruption, we think the impact should be limited,” it said in a research note to clients.

1039 (0339 GMT)

Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com

