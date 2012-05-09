FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citigroup downgrades Home Product to neutral
May 9, 2012 / 2:45 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citigroup downgrades Home Product to neutral

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Citigroup cut its rating on Home Product Center Pcl to neutral from buy, saying the stock appeared fully valued. The broker maintained a target price at 14 baht ($0.45).

On Tuesday, Home Product shares ended up 0.7 percent at 14.2 baht.

Home Product reported a 50 percent increase in January-March quarter net profit to 610 million baht ($19.68 million), driven by strong post-flood demand for materials to rebuild homes and lower corporate income tax.

For the company statement, click

“Since early November, the stock has delivered about 50 percent return and achieved our target price. So we downgrade to neutral from buy,” Citigroup said in a report.

“Despite strong sales, gross margin, outlet growth and rising interest expense could cap earnings growth,” it said.

0929 (0229 GMT)

$1 = 30.995 baht Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Ed Lane

