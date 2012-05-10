STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Malee Sampran surges after strong Q1

Shares of Malee Sampran Pcl hit their highest in more than 18 years after the manufacturer of canned fruit said its quarterly net profit increased almost six times to 177 million baht ($5.70 million) due to strong sales.

Malee shares were up 13.7 percent at 79 baht, having climbed at one point to 81 baht, their highest since December 1993. About 5.5 million shares were already traded, 1.18 times the average full-day volume over the last 30 sessions.

The broader SET index was down 1.09 percent.

1143 (0443 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

($1 = 31.07 baht)