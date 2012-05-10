STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-KGI raises Quality Houses target price

KGI Securities raised its target price for housing developer Quality Houses Plc to 2 baht ($0.06) from 1.8 baht ($0.06), reflecting strong quarterly earnings and its earnings upgrade for the full year.

The broker upgraded its rating on the stock to outperform from neutral.

Quality Houses rose 2.3 percent to 1.76 baht, taking gains so far this year to nearly 28 percent.

“We have an optimistic view on a V-shape recovery in its earning and its presale. Hence, we raised our 2012-13 earnings by 11.3 percent and 10 percent, respectively,” the broker said in a report.

“There is upside risk to our earnings of 20 percent to 50 percent on the potential gain from the planned asset divestment to a property fund in the third quarter,” it said.

For the company financial statement, click (nSETh9QlWa)

11:57 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Malee Sampran surges after strong Q1

Shares of Malee Sampran Pcl MALE.BK hit their highest in more than 18 years after the manufacturer of canned fruit said its quarterly net profit increased almost six times to 177 million baht ($5.70 million) due to strong sales.

Malee shares were up 13.7 percent at 79 baht, having climbed at one point to 81 baht, their highest since December 1993. About 5.5 million shares were already traded, 1.18 times the average full-day volume over the last 30 sessions.

The broader SET index .SETI was down 1.09 percent.

For the company statement, click (nSETt9mSka)

