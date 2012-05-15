FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citigroup raises Land & Houses target price
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 15, 2012 / 4:25 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Citigroup raises Land & Houses target price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Citigroup raised its target price for Land & Houses Pcl , Thailand’s biggest housing developer, to 8.5 baht ($0.27) from 7.9 baht ($0.25) as it upgraded 2012 earnings to reflect a gain from asset divestment and higher rental income.

Citi also reiterated its buy rating on the stock.

Land & Houses shares climbed 1.4 percent to 7.3 baht ($0.23) The broader SET index edged up 0.12 percent.

The broker said it raised 2012 estimated net profit by 14.7 percent to 4.38 billion baht ($139.69 million), taking into account a divestment gain of 413 million baht ($13.17 million).

Improving presales and earnings growth momentum warranted a re-rating for Land & Houses, the broker said in a report.

“Strong pre-sales are attributable to both demand recovery and the launch of new luxury single detached house project. Due to high unit value, we see upside to Land & Houses’ pre-sales target ... if take-up rate of this single detached house project is faster than expected,” it said.

1115 (0415 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Ramya Venugopal; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.355 baht

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.