FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Indorama Ventures edges up on recovery hopes
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 15, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Indorama Ventures edges up on recovery hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in the country’s largest polyester producer, Indorama Ventures Pcl, gained 0.83 percent to 30.25 baht, the first rise after six consecutive sessions of falls.

Last week, the company reported a first quarter net profit of 1.69 billion Thai baht ($53.90 million), an 84.7 percent drop from the previous year but a turnaround from a net loss in the last quarter.

Several brokers rated the shares a buy on expectations that profits will continue to recover this year.

“We see this moment as an opportunity for re-investment in the shares again, thanks to an increase in production,” Kiatnakin Securities said in a research note.

Kiatnakin maintained a buy rating with target price at 46 baht.

1137 (0437 GMT)

(Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)

**********************************************************

11:21 STOCKS NEWS THAILAND: Citigroup raises Land & Houses target price

Citigroup raised its target price for Land & Houses Pcl , Thailand’s biggest housing developer, to 8.5 baht ($0.27) from 7.9 baht ($0.25) as it upgraded 2012 earnings to reflect a gain from asset divestment and higher rental income.

Citi also reiterated its buy rating on the stock.

Land & Houses shares climbed 1.4 percent to 7.3 baht ($0.23) The broader SET index edged up 0.12 percent.

The broker said it raised 2012 estimated net profit by 14.7 percent to 4.38 billion baht ($139.69 million), taking into account a divestment gain of 413 million baht ($13.17 million).

Improving presales and earnings growth momentum warranted a re-rating for Land & Houses, the broker said in a report.

“Strong pre-sales are attributable to both demand recovery and the launch of new luxury single detached house project. Due to high unit value, we see upside to Land & Houses’ pre-sales target ... if take-up rate of this single detached house project is faster than expected,” it said.

1115 (0415 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Ramya Venugopal; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.355 baht $1 = 31.3550 Thai baht Editing by Jonathan Thatcher

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.