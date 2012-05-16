FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Cement up; Siam Makro down on MSCI index change
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 16, 2012 / 3:55 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Cement up; Siam Makro down on MSCI index change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Siam Cement Pcl gained as much as 2.4 percent to 347 baht ($11.05), the highest since May 9, after top industrial conglomerate was added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. For story click (nL1E8GFL2Z)

Shares in Siam Makro Pcl dropped as much as 5.7 percent to a three week low of 366 baht ($11.75) as the hypermarket operator was removed from MSCI Global Small Cap index.

Stocks that were taken out of the index fell, including Home Product Center Pcl which fell 3.2 percent to 12.3 baht and Siam City Cement Pcl which slid 3.5 percent.

Tata Steel (Thailand) Pcl which was down 1.2 percent at 0.8 baht and Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl that shed 2.6 percent to 75 baht were other stocks that fell after being taken out of the index.

1046 (0346 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Ramya Venugopal; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.32 baht

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.