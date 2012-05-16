STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Siam Cement up; Siam Makro down on MSCI index change

Shares in Siam Cement Pcl gained as much as 2.4 percent to 347 baht ($11.05), the highest since May 9, after top industrial conglomerate was added to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. For story click (nL1E8GFL2Z)

Shares in Siam Makro Pcl dropped as much as 5.7 percent to a three week low of 366 baht ($11.75) as the hypermarket operator was removed from MSCI Global Small Cap index.

Stocks that were taken out of the index fell, including Home Product Center Pcl which fell 3.2 percent to 12.3 baht and Siam City Cement Pcl which slid 3.5 percent.

Tata Steel (Thailand) Pcl which was down 1.2 percent at 0.8 baht and Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl that shed 2.6 percent to 75 baht were other stocks that fell after being taken out of the index.

1046 (0346 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Ramya Venugopal; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)