FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Aira raises Bangkok Chain Hospital target price
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 17, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Aira raises Bangkok Chain Hospital target price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aira Securities raised its target price on hospital firm Bangkok Chain Hospital Pcl to 9.80 baht ($0.31) from 9.2 baht ($0.29), reflecting a better-than-expected quarterly earnings and an earnings upgrade for the year.

The broker reiterated a speculative buy rating on the stock.

At the midsession break of 0530 GMT, Bangkok Chain shares were up 1.1 percent at 9.2 baht ($0.29).

The broader SET index was up 0.62 percent.

Its January-March net profit rose by half to 224 million baht ($7.12 million), 13 percent above the broker’s estimate, thanks to strong earnings from patients insured under the government’s social security scheme.

“To reflect the profitability from the social security section, we revise up 2012 and 2013 earnings forecasts to 864 million baht ($27.5 million) and 1 billion baht ($31.8 million), up 28 percent and 16 percent, respectively,” Aira said in a report.

For the company statement, click

1258 (0558 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.48 baht

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.