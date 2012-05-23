FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-PTT Global Chemical hits 7-month low
May 23, 2012 / 4:50 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-PTT Global Chemical hits 7-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in PTT Global Chemical Pcl dropped to a seven-month low as foreign investors sold refinery shares after a decline in crude prices, brokers said.

The country’s largest oil refiner fell as much as 3.7 percent to 58 baht, the lowest since Oct. 25. The broader energy index was down as much as 1.5 percent.

“We believe refinery shares will be main foreign sales target as second quarter earnings will tend to drop dramatically quarter-on-quarter from stock losses on Dubai crude,” Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a research note.

“At the end of first quarter...will see PTT Global Chemical likely lose the benefit from declining oil prices as petrochemical product prices normally move in line with oil prices, while gas feedstock will be flat in the short term,” the broker added.

Brent crude slipped around 0.4 percent on Wednesday as a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog eased fears of oil supply disruptions, while concerns over the debt crisis in the euro zone and a slowing Chinese economy weighed on demand. 1121 (0421 GMT) (Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com)

