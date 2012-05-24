FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Miner Banpu advances on sales projection
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 24, 2012 / 4:10 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Miner Banpu advances on sales projection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in the country’s biggest coal miner, Banpu Pcl , gained more than 3 percent after the company said it was confident of meeting its 2012 sales target and expected to retain a margin of 48 percent.

Banpu shares have dropped nearly 30 percent in the past three months, hovering around a 2 1/2 year low early this week, amid concerns a drop in global coal prices could affect the company’s earnings.

“The falling coal price was a negative factor but we think the weakness in the stock was over-discounted and it’s now a buying opportunity,” said Viwat Techapoonphol, a strategist at Tisco Securities.

Banpu shares have been on a downward trend partly due to widespread short-selling in market big caps, Viwat added.

By 0400 GMT, the stock was trading up 1.29 percent at 470 baht, climbing at one point to 480 baht.

For the company statement, click

1027 (0327 GMT)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)

$1 = 31.52 baht

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.