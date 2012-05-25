FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Central Pattana hits 8-day high
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 25, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Central Pattana hits 8-day high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand’s largest shopping mall developer Central Pattana Pcl rose 1.65 percent on Friday to its highest in eight days, as brokers remained positive about its growth outlook.

Shares in Central Pattana traded as high as 46.25 baht, while the main Thai index was down 0.31 percent.

Bualuang Securities rated the shares the top pick of the sector with a buy rating and target price of 58 baht, on hopes that the company will see average growth of 25.2 percent per year in the next three years.

“The strong growth in rent will likely help to increase its estates’ value at a faster rate than expected, in addition its new and planned projects will support this growth in the long-term,” Bualuang said in a research note.

Bualuang said it expects Central Pattana to achieve a record high in rent income after the company achieved 10.8 percent rent growth for its existing properties in the first quarter.

The broker added that the company planned to launch five new projects in 2013 and 2014.

1209 (0509 GMT)

Reporting by Sinsiri Tiwutanond in Bangkok; Editing by Daniel Magnowski; sinsiri.tiwutanond@thomsonreuters.com

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.